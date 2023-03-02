I Still Dream Of Playing In Premier League

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has revealed that he still has the dream of playing in the Premier League.

Following Osimhen’s scintillating performances for Napoli this season, he has been linked to several Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United amongst others.

In a chat with Corriere Della Serra, Osimhen said that though he has entertained the idea of playing in the Premier League, he is fully focused on Napoli.

“I think it is an ambition of all players and who knows one day,” Osimhen said

“Right now, I assure you it doesn’t even cross my mind. It would distract me from a beautiful season. (I’m thinking of) only Napoli.”

Osimhen leads the Serie A goalscoring charts with 19 goals and three assists in 20 games.

Napoli sit atop the Serie A standings currently with 65 points from 24 matches.

