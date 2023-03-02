Iheanacho Nominated For Premier League POTM For February

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is in the running for Leicester City’s Player of the Month award for February.

Iheanacho was in superlative form for the Foxes in the month.

The Nigeria international scored two goals and provided three assists in four appearances.

Iheanacho will battle Manchester forward, Marcus Rashford, Fulham goalkeeper, Bernd Leno and Tottenham Hotspur defender for the award.

Aston Villa forward, Ollie Watkins and Fulham winger, Manor Solomon are the other players nominated for the individual prize.

The 26-year-old netted once and provided two assists in Leicester City’s 4-2 win against Aston Villa at the Villa Park.

Iheanacho was also on target and recorded an assist in the 4-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.

He has so far scored three goals in 18 league appearances for the Foxes this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

