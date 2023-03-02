Man United Style Of Play Different From Real Madrid

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has insisted that the Red Devils style of play is different from Real Madrid.

Recall that Casemiro joined Man United last summer and he has been an valuable addition to the team this ongoing season.

However, he admits he has a very different role compared to his time with Real Madrid.

“Every team has its own way of playing. It’s true here I have a greater role in attack,” he began.

“The style of play here is different, the build-up play, the manager, the league, the club are all different. Every club has their own way of playing, the most important thing is adapting quickly, that’s what I try to do.

“I’ll say it again, it’s impossible to do it on your own. There’s the quality of my team-mates. There’s Licha [Lisandro Martinez] and [Raphael] Varane – high quality players. Christian [Eriksen] who I played alongside for a long time, another exceptional player. Fredinho [Fred], another excellent player, then there’s…