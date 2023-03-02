Osimhen: I’ll Do Everything To Help Napoli Win Scudetto, Champions League

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has vow to do everything within his will power to help Napoli win the Serie A title and UEFA Champions League this season.

Recall that the Naples club are closing in on their first Scudetto in 30 years having established an 18-point lead at the top of the log.

The Luciano Spalletti side are also looking to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

The Parthenopeans are on course for a place in the quarter-finals after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie last week.

However, in an interview with Tutto Napoli, the Nigerian international stated that he’ll do all he can to help Napoli win laurels this season.

“March has only begun, so there is still time. But I do want everything, and so do we. For this accomplishment, we give our lives,” Osimhen told Tutto Napoli.

“We are giving everything up to get it, thus we deserve it. We are nearly there, but if we get sidetracked now, woe betide…