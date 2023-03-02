Uganda Coach Mayanja Wary Of ‘Dangerous Opponent’ Flying Eagles

Uganda head coach, Jackson Mayanja has labelled the Flying Eagles of Nigeria a good team ahead of their quarter-final clash at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The Hippos and the Flying Eagles will clash at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia today (Thursday).

The Flying Eagles started the competition on a disappointing note going down to a 1-0 defeat to the Cubs of Senegal.

Read Also: 2023 U-20 AFCON: World Cup Ticket Is Our Target – Anigboso

Ladan Bosso’s side however recovered from the setback, defeating hosts Egypt and Mozambique in their next two games.

Mayanja reckoned that he is aware of the threat posed by the seven-time champions.

“Nigeria is a good team. It’s going to be a very hard game but I think like I said, the achievement we need is tomorrow, that’s what we want to achieve.

“I don’t want to talk about Nigeria. The game is to be played on the pitch tomorrow.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained…