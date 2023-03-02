‘We Are Going Out To Win’ –Xavi Speaks Ahead

Barcelona coach Xavi has admitted that his team will approach Real Madrid the same way they have played them this season ahead of tonight’s Copa de Rey semi finals clash.

Recall that the last time both teams met, Barca defeated Real Madrid 3-1in the Super Cup.

Tonight’s match is the 285th meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Barca have won 118 games while Real Madrid have managed 105 wins for themselves.

However, Xavi insists he has nothing special planned for their Copa del Rey clash with Real Madrid.

“We are going to approach it in the same way that we have done against Real Madrid. In many moments it does not dominate you but they have those moments in which they dominate and in a transition they put you in front of the goal.

“In the last of the League they beat us well, in the Super Cup we won well. The competition is totally different but I think it will be decided at the Camp Nou. We are going out to win. It is a golden opportunity. We want to win the…