2023 U-20 AFCON: MOTM Ogwuche Thrilled With Flying Eagles’ Win Against Uganda

Flying Eagles defender, Abel Ogwuche can’t hide his exccitement after the team secured a ticket to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Ladan Bosso’s side defeated the Hippos of Uganda 1-0 on Thursday night in their quarter-final tie.

“It is a great feeling to win and it was our dream from the start of the tournament to get the World Cup ticket and down we’re looking forward to taking the trophy home,” Abel said at his post match press conference.

Ibrahim Juma scored an own goal in the first half to send Nigeria to the semi-final of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

“We just wanted to come and win. That was our motivation today, to secure the World Cup ticket and we made it,” Ogwuche said with a broad smile.

“We had to secure our place in the World Cup. That’s why we all put in a strong performance to win.”

Nigeria will face the winner between The Gambia and South Sudan in the semi-finals on Monday, 6 March at the Cairo International Stadium.

