Ancelotti Rues Real Madrid Copa Del Rey Defeat To Barcelona

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti criticised Barcelona’s tactics following their Copa Del Rey semifinal first-leg defeat at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona won the tie 1-0 following an own goal from Eder Militao.

Ancelotti said, “Barcelona didn’t deserve to win and that’s obvious. This defeat will not cause any after-effects because we are satisfied with our performance. It’s very difficult to control the game against Barcelona as we did today. We are aware that we have to come back, but it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve come from behind in a tie. We’re hurt by the result, but we will go into the second leg confidently.

“It was a good game. We played an intense game, with a lot of pressure up front. The fact that they had 34% possession means that we did well in this aspect, but their defensive line was very tight. We put in a lot of crosses, but they are strong in the air. It’s…