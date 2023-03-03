Exclusive: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Babangida Lauds Flying Eagle

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has lauded the Flying Eagles qualification to the Semi Finals of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that the Flying Eagles defeated the Ugandan Hippos 1-0 on Thursday in Alexandria, Egypt.

The Nigerian under-20 male national football team also in the process qualified for the 23rd FIFA Under-20 World Cup finals scheduled for Indonesia from May 20 to June 12.

Reacting to the team’s performance, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com, that despite the team’s lackluster display against Uganda, Nigeria still picked the ticket to the World Cup.

“I am very happy that the team has qualified for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, slated for Indonesia later this year after overcoming Uganda.

“However, I was not impressed with the general play of the Flying Eagles. They didn’t play as a team. Their passes were not well accurate. There was lack of communication from the defence to the attack.

“But then, I…