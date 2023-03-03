Gambia Set Up Semi-final Clash With Nigeria

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Gambia in the semi-finals of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Completesports.com reports.

The last four pairing was confirmed after Gambia hammered South Sudan 5-0 in Friday’s quarter-final encounter.

Gambia have now sealed qualification to this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Recall, the Flying Eagles edged Uganda 1-0 on Thursday to qualify for the AFCON semi-final and the FIFA World Cup.

A hat-trick from Adama Bojang (7th, 33rd, 47th minutes) and goals from Moses Jarju (28th minute) and Mahmudu Bajo (70th minute), earned Gambia the comfortable win.

The Flying Eagles vs Gambia semi-final clash will come up on Tuesday, 7th March in Cairo.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles are hunting for a record-extending eight U-20 AFCON title.

The last time they were crowned African champions was in Senegal in 2015.



By James Agberebi

