Iheanacho Included In FA Cup Team Of Round Five

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was listed in the FA Cup Team of round five, despite Leicester failing to progress into round quarter-finals.

Iheanacho continued his impressive scoring form in this season’s FA Cup as he got on the score sheet again which unfortunately was not enough as Leicester lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

It was Iheanacho’s third goal in the Cup and also his sixth in all competitions this season.

And in their Team of round five, whoscored.com listed Iheanacho alongside Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.



Iheanacho is the only Leicester player who made the cut in whoscored.com’s best 11 for the fifth round.

Meanwhile, Leicester will now shift attention back to the Premier League as they try to avoid the drop.

They will hope to halt a run of three consecutive defeats when they visit Southampton in a league tie on Saturday.

The Foxes are currently…