Messi Threatened By Unknown Gunmen

Unidentified Gunmen left a threatening note aimed at Argentina World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, after attacking a supermarket in his home city in Argentina in the early hours of Thursday.

Local reports stated that 14 shots were fired at the shutters and door of food store “Unico” in Rosario before two suspects fled the scene on a motorbike.

The store belong to the family of Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who also grew up in Rosario.

Nobody was injured in the attack, which caused significant damage to the shop.

But a piece of cardboard was left at the scene with the message: “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is a drug dealer. He is not going to look after you.”

Pablo Javkin is the mayor of Rosario.

After Thursday’s attack, Javkin called for more resources to be given to Rosario to help protect and serve its residents.

“Rosario is 300km [from Buenos Aires], it is near. We want to get all the resources against crime that Argentina has to take care of us, to…