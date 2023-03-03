Morocco Star Hakimi Charged With Rape

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape by French prosecutors.

The Moroccan World Cup hero was accused on raping a woman at his residence on February 25.

According to AFP, the sexual assault case is being carried out by the prosecutor of Nanterre in the Hauts-de-Seine department, western suburbs of Paris.

However earlier in the week Hakimi’s lawyer Fanny Colin claimed the allegations were false.

“The accusations are false. He is calm and making himself available to the authorities.

Hakimi was named in the FIFPro Team of the Year at the FIFA Best Awards on February 27.

Hakimi has netted four times and provided three assists in 21 French Ligue 1 games this season for Paris Saint-Germain.

