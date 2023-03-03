Napoli Vs Lazio: Osimhen Set To Equal Serie A Legendary Striker’s Goal Record

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, could equal France and Juventus legendary striker David Trezeguet’s Serie A scoring record when Napoli host Lazio in the league today Friday, March 3rd, 2023.

Osimhen currently top the scoring chart after finding the back of the net 19 times this season.

And Osimhen could become the second player in history after Trezeguet to score from open play in nine consecutive league matches.

Also, Napoli could keep five consecutive clean sheets for the first time since February 2019 under Carlo Ancelotti.

Luciano Spalletti’s could stretch their lead over Inter Milan to 21 points if they secure the three points against Lazio.

Napoli are poised to become Serie A champions for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

It would also be their third title if they manage to clinch the Italian topflight in this campaign.

