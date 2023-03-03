Neymar Ruled Out Of Bayern

Brazil forward Neymar Jr is set to miss Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League Eound of 16 second leg fixture with Bayern Munich on Wednesday, March 8 at the Allianz Arena due to injury.

Neymar sustained the injury in the first half of Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 win over Lille on Sunday, February 19 at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar scored in the encounter before he was substituted. A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a last-minute free kick from Lionel Messi sealed the win for the Parisians despite goals from Lille players; Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that Neymar would miss the Champions League match as the French club try to overturn their 1-0 deficit.

“He will be out,” CBS Sports quoted Galtier as saying

“I think he will miss out against Bayern, his absence will be detrimental to us.”

Neymar has a total of 13 goals and 11 assists in 20…