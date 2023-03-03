‘They Have Turn Into A ‘Results Machine’ –Klopp Speaks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has Described Man United as a team flying high in terms of results.

Recall that both teams will come t loggerheads on Sunday at Anfield in a game that could also determine the Red Devils title credentials.

United go into the game as Carabao Cup winners.

Klopp said, “They have turned into a results machine. They are squeezing results out with some really good performances. Top football, and if it is not going so well they still get results.

“that’s why they are there. Everyone knows it, they are fully in a fight to win the league.

“That’s not really important for Sunday because we are there as well when we try to be at our best.

“It’s pretty much impossible to be happy about something positive at Manchester United when you are the Liverpool manager – but I am really happy for Rashford because he had a very difficult last year where he was not performing on the level that he is able to perform.

“I knew this would change again but…