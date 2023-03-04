Ajibade’s Brace Earns Atletico Victory At Real Sociedad

Rasheedat Ajibade scores two goals as Atlético Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 away, in the Spanish women’s league on Saturday.

It is a third consecutive wins for Atletico Madrid who occupy fourth place on 36 points in the league standings.

It is Ajibade’s first league goal since October 2022 when she scored four goals in a 5-0 home win.

Also this season she now has six goals in the Spanish women’s topflight.

Ajibade broke the deadlock in the 6th minute but Amaiur Sarriegi drew Sociedad level just three minutes after the opening goal.

And in the 47th minute Ajibade grabbed her second and what was the winning goal for Atletico Madrid.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.