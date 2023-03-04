Arsenal Restore Five-Points Lead Over City After Dramatic Win Against Bournemouth

Arsenal sealed a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Bournemouth to restore their five-points lead over Manchester City in Saturday’s Premier League tie at the Emirates.

A late strike from Reiss Nelson completed a dramatic comeback for Arsenal.

Bournemouth got off to the perfect start as Philip Billing tapped home just 11 seconds.

On 57 minutes Joe Rothwell doubled Bournemouth’s lead with a powerful header from a corner.

In the 62nd minute Thomas Partey then started the comeback for Arsenal as he hammered home Emile Smith Rowe’s headed assist.

With 20 minutes left Ben White made it 2-2 after hitting Nelson’s cross from the left despite the effort of Bournemouth keeper to stop it from crossing the line.

And in the 97th minute Nelson scored the winner for Arsenal with a left foot volley from the edge of the box after a Bournemouth player headed Martin Odegaard’s corner.

And in other results Chelsea ended their winless with a hard fought 1-0 victory against Leeds, Wolves…