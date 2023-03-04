Bundesliga: Akpoguma In Action As Mainz Pip Hoffenheim

Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma was in action as Hoffenheim lost 1-0 to Mainz in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 19th appearance, is yet to score a goal this season.

Akpoguma was however, substituted in the 69th minute for Skov after an impressive display.

Mainz netted the opening goal in the 33rd minute thanks to Leandro Martins, superb goal.

The win move Mainz to 7th on 35 points while Hoffenheim sit 16th on 19 points in the league table.

