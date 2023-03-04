Carragher Hails Firmino’s Decision To Leave Liverpool

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, has lauded Roberto Firmino’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

Recall that the Brazilian’s contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side will expire this summer.

The 31-year-old is in his eighth year at Liverpool but has made just five appearances for the Anfield club since scoring his last goal on November 12.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Saturday, Carragher claimed that it is ‘best for all parties’ if Firmino leaves Liverpool at the end of the season.

He tweeted: “If the reports about Firmino leaving at the end of the season are true, I do think it’s best for all parties.

“He’s a Liverpool great & will be remembered for being part of one of the best front three’s we’ve seen.”

Firmino joined Liverpool from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for £29 million back in 2015.

