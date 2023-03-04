Kalu Steps Up Recovery From Harmstring Injury

Samuel Kalu is itching closer to a return to action after another spell on the sidelines.

Kalu has not make an appearance for Watford since sustaining an injury in Slaven Bilic’s side Sky Bet Championship clash against Norwich City early January.

The 25-year-old has battled with injuries since his arrival at the Vicarage Road from French club, Girondis Bordeaux in January 2022.

“Samuel Kalu expects to be back with the group in two weeks, stepping up his return from the hamstring injury picked up in early January,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The Nigeria international has made nine league appearances for the Hornets this season.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and midfileder Tom Dele-Bashiru are the two Nigerians at Watford.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.