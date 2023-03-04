Kvaratskhelia Ideal For Real Madrid –Carrasco

Andres Carrasco, the Academy coach of Georgian top-flight league side Dinamo Tbilisi, believes Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be an ideal signing for Laliga giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Georgia winger, Kvaratskhelia, has been linked to Los Blancos (The whites) following his exploits at Naples this term, amassing 12 goals and 15 assists in 27 games across all competitions for his club.

In an interview with Diario AS, Spanish coach, Carrasco, claimed Kvaratskhelia will fit perfectly into Real Madrid’s philosophy and winning mentality.

“Kvaratskhelia has brought Georgian football to the map. What he is doing week to week is a great departure [from normal],” Carrasco said of the 22-year-old.

“I have witnessed in academies like Barca’s how heavy the first team shirt of such important clubs is, how difficult it is to succeed with it.”

“But I can say that he will fit into…