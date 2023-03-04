La Liga: Chukwueze Bags Assists As Villarreal Edge Almeria

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was at his best mettle as he bagged two assists in Villarreal’s 2-0 win over Almeria in Saturday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 22 appearance, has netted 3 goals and bagged 3 assists this ongoing season.

Gerard Moreno netted the first goal in the 76th minute with a right foot finish thanks to a brilliant assist from Chukwueze.

The visitor extended their lead in the 88th minute through Jose Luis Morales superb volley thanks to another assist from Chukwueze.

The Super Eagles star was later substituted in the 89rh minute for Mojica.

