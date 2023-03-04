Lookman Continues Barren Run As Udinese Hold Atalanta

Ademola Lookman was caged again as Atalanta were held to a 0-0 draw by Udinese at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

Lookman was close to scoring in the game but Udinese goalkeeper parried his angled drive at the near post.

The Nigerian has now failed to score in his last six games for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

The winger was replaced by Luis Muriel in the 63rd minute.

Read Also: Kvaratskhelia Ideal For Real Madrid –Carrasco Talks Up Napoli’s ‘Maradona’

The 25-year-old has scored 12 goals in 24 league appearances for La Dea this season.

Udinese also paraded Isaac Success for 65 minutes in the game.

He was replaced by Frenchman Florian Thauvin.

Defender Kingsley Ehizibue was not included in the matchday squad by Udinese as he was suspended for the game.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…