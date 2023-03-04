Mayanja Takes Positive From Uganda Ouster

Uganda coach Jackson Mayanja was full of praise for his players following their 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Ibrahim Juma’s own goal separated both teams on the night .

The Hippos also missed out on a place at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup

“The dream has come to an end like football. I am so happy for my boys. They had a fantastic game today,” Mayanja said.

The Hippos dominated large parts of the match but failed to make best use of their opportunities at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia.

“We had a very good tournament, I think the players enjoyed the game,” the fornsr Cranes midfielder said.

“They have done what we told them to do. They have played a fantastic game.

“We didn’t qualify but this is something we are building a new style of play for the template of Ugandan football.

“We have left a mark in this…