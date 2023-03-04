Nketiah To Miss Arsenal Vs Bournemouth Clash

Arsenal have been dealt a fresh injury blow with Eddie Nketiah expected to miss out on Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth, the Sun reports.

Nketiah, 23, has started almost every game for the Gunners in the wake of the World Cup due to the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

However, his last two appearances saw him come on as a substitute against Leicesterand Everton respectively with new signing Leandro Trossard leading the front line.

Nketiah replaced Trossard in the 72nd minute of Wednesday’s clash with Sean Dyche’s Everton.

And although he claimed an assist, it was evident that he had been struggling with a slight injury.

After the final whistle, he slumped to the floor before walking straight down the tunnel.

And Mikel Arteta has since confirmed that Nketiah is struggling with an ankle issue.

During Friday’s pre-match press conference, the Arsenal boss said: “Yeah he was [limping against…