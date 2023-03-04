Osimhen Up For Serie A Player of The Month Award

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen is in the running for Serie A Player of the Month award for February.

Osimhen is nominated alongside his Napoli teammate, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Juventus winger, Angel Di Maria.

Leece defender, Federico Baschirotto and Torino midfielder, Aleksei Miranchuk are the two other players nominated for the individual accolade.

The Nigeria international was on target four times in four league appearances for the Partenopei in February.

Osimhen scored a goal each in Napoli’s win against Spezia, Cremonese, Sassuolo and Empoli.

The 24-year-old has netted 19 times in 20 league outings for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.

The striker won the award in January along with the Goal of the Month prize.

By Adeboye Amosu

