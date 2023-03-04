WALL 2023: Nigeria To Host West Africa Little League Tournament

The maiden edition of West Africa Little League, WALL Tournament has been slated for Lagos, Nigeria.

This was approved by the Little League International as announced by the Director, Europe-Africa Region, Beata Kaszuba-Baker.

According to Kaszuba-Baker, the tournament would be a great tool for baseball development in Africa, and also to allow more teams to participate, play more competitive games, and continue to develop the sport across the region.

“This maiden tournament structure would give players in West Africa a chance to not only get on the field to compete and polish their skills, but to interact with other players who wish to do the same,” said Kaszuba-Baker,

The tournament which is scheduled for 11-17, April, 2023 at Igbobi College, CMS Grammar School, and the Sports Pitch of National Institute of Sports in Lagos will have teams from Togo, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Ghana and host, Nigeria.

