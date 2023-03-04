Zidane Will Reject Replacing Potter At Chelsea-Petit

Arsenal legend, Emmanuel Petit, has revealed that Zinedine Zidane will reject the chance of replacing Graham Potter as Chelsea manager.

Zidane, 50, is in the running to become the next Chelsea head coach, according to reports in Spain.

Chelsea’s current head coach Potter only arrived last September but is under intense pressure amid the Blues’ horrific run of results.

However, Petit does not see Zidane as a realistic target to replace Potter at Stamford Bridge.

Petit told RMC Sport: “I might be wrong, but Idon’t believe it for one second, for various reasons.

“You spoke about it when you introduced the topic: Zizou [Zidane] doesn’t speak English, and while he might be learning it, knowing his style of management and how he works with players, he likes being close, and you need communication for that.

“I have had feedback from fans who have said that they don’t want Zinedine Zidane because he is never declared his flame to the Premier League and he is openly said that he…