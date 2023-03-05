Ligue 1: Simon Subbed On In PSG, Nantes Six-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was in action as PSG defeated Nantes 4-2 in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international, who has made 21 appearance netted five goals and bagged three assists in the ongoing season.

The 24-year-old Mbappe found the back of the net two minutes into stoppage time for his 201st goal in all competitions with PSG, improving the mark he shared with Edinson Cavani.

PSG, who travel to Bayern Munich next week hoping to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League last 16, were 2-0 up after 17 minutes following goals by Lionel Messi and Jaouen Hadjam’s own goal, only for the Canaries to level before the break thanks to Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago.

Christophe Galtier’s side, however, wrapped up all three points after Danilo’s goal around the hour mark and Mbappe’s last-gasp strike, which put them on 63 points from 26 games.

