Napoli Celebrate Osimhen’s Player Of The Month Award

Napoli have celebrated Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen after he emerged winner of the Serie A Player Of The Month Award.

Recall that the Nigerian international was announced as the winner of the prestigious award by the Italian Footballers Association (AIC) after scoring four in four games during the month.

Napoli took to Twitter to celebrate their player and also posted a 36 second video highlighting his goals.

“Osimhen has been elected player of the month since @assocalciatori . Congratulations Victor!, the Tweet reads

Osimhen tops the Serie A scorers chart with 19 goals and three assists in 21 appearances.

Napoli sit top of the Serie A table with 65 points after 25 games.

The Partonepei play Atalanta next on Saturday March 11 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

