Osimhen’s Agent meets PSG Over Summer Transfer

Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a summer move to the Ligue 1 champions.

Osimhen has caught the eye of a number of clubs this season following his superlative displays for Serie A club, Napoli.

According to TMW revealed today that the forward’s agent Calenda met with PSG’s technical director Luis Campos last week to discuss the player’s future and if a deal would be possible in the summer.

The meeting was carried out without Napoli’s prior knowledge, it’s claimed.

The Nigeria international has scored 19 goals in 21 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also in the striker.

Osimhen has made it clear he would like to play in the Premier League one day but it remain to be seen if PSG can tempt him with a lucrative offer.

