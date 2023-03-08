UCL: ‘My Players Gave Everything Against Dortmund, Deserved To Go Through’ —Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, believes the Blues deserved to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals ahead of Borussia Dortmund over two legs.

Struggling Chelsea beat Dortmund 2-0 on Tuesday in the second-leg round of 16 clash at the Stamford Bridge to go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and a penalty from Kai Havertz, helped Chelsea overcome the first-leg deficit.

It was only Chelsea’s fourth win in 17 matches for under fire manager Potter.

“It was important we put pressure on them and get the crowd with us. It is not easy to do because they are a top team playing with confidence.

“Credit to the players they gave everything and over the two games I thought we deserved to go through.”

And ahead of this weekend’s league tie with Leicester Potter said: “We have to recover and prepare for Saturday when we play Leicester. It is great for the boys, two clean sheets after a tough period. You get that in life and it is about how you respond…