Bukayo Saka has achieved a significant milestone in his career at 21yrs as the sixth-youngest player in the English Premier League (EPL) history to record 50 or more goal involvements.

According to a Safebettingsites.com report, Saka achieved this impressive milestone in Arsenal’s recent game against Everton, which ended in a 4-0 win for the Gunners. Saka scored one goal and provided one assist in the game, taking his total goal involvements in the EPL to 50.

SafeBettingSites specialist Edith Reads commented on the player, “Bukayo is a special player and has shown that time and again. He is only 20, but he plays with maturity beyond his years. He is a player with a bright future ahead of him, and it’s exciting to see what he can achieve.

Saka has already made a name for himself as a talented footballer. He debuted for Arsenal in 2018 and has since become an integral part of the team. Saka has made 104…