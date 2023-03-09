Chukwueze Bags 11th Assists Of Season In Villarreal’s 1-1 Draw

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze had an assist as Villarreal held Anderlecht to a 1-1 draw in Belgium in the first-leg round 16 of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Chukwueze has now provided 11 assists in all competitions for Villarreal this season.

He set up teammate Manu Trigueros for the opening goal in the 28th minute before Anders Dreyer equalised for Anderlecht on 57 minutes.

In the 58th minute Chukwueze was one of two players substituted by Villarreal coach.

In Moldova, Terem Moffi was in action for OGC Nice who pipped FC Sheriff 1-0.

Nice’s goal was scored three minutes into first half added time by Ayoub Amraoui.

And in another Europa Conference League fixture, West Ham defeated AEK Athens 2-0 in Greece.

