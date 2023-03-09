Rivers United vs Motema Pembe Clash To Be Played Today

Nigerian champions Rivers United will now face Daring Club Motema Pembe of Democratic Republic of Congo in a CAF Confederation Cup matchday four encounter on Thursday (today).

The Group B encounter was originally slated for Wednesday but was postponed following the Congolese late arrival.

The game is billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Rivers United defeated Motema Pembe 1-0 in the first leg in Luanda.

Stanley Eguma’s side are second in Group B with six points from three matches, a point behind leaders ASEC Mimosas from Cote d’Ivoire who have played a game more.

Motema Pembe are bottom of the standings on two points.

