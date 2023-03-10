2023 U-20 AFCON: How Brilliant Flying Eagles Rated In Big Win Vs Tunisia

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players in their 4-0 win against Tunisia at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday…
CHIJOKE ANIAGBOSO 5/10
Lacked confidence in goal. Fluffed a couple of easy balls in the game.
DANIEL BAMAIYI 8/10
Featured at right-back again and provided a superb assist for Ibrahim Muhammad’s opening goal.
ABEL OGWUCHE 8/10
Another solid display from the centre-back. Formed a good understanding with Benjamin Frederick at the heart of the defence.
BENJAMIN FREDERICK 8/10
The centre-back capped a successful tournament with another impressive performance against the Tunisians.
SOLOMON AGBALAKA 7/10
The left-back was full of running and defended well too.
ONUCHE OGBELU 7/10
Good performance from the defensive midfielder. He will do well to work on his passes though.
CALEB OCHEDICHUKWU 7/10
Handed his first start of the competition and churned out an impressive performance
SAMSON LAWAL 8/10
The petite midfileder bagged…
Source: Complete Sports