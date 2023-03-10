2023 U-20 AFCON: How Brilliant Flying Eagles Rated In Big Win Vs Tunisia

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Flying Eagles players in their 4-0 win against Tunisia at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday…

CHIJOKE ANIAGBOSO 5/10

Lacked confidence in goal. Fluffed a couple of easy balls in the game.

DANIEL BAMAIYI 8/10

Featured at right-back again and provided a superb assist for Ibrahim Muhammad’s opening goal.

ABEL OGWUCHE 8/10

Another solid display from the centre-back. Formed a good understanding with Benjamin Frederick at the heart of the defence.

BENJAMIN FREDERICK 8/10

The centre-back capped a successful tournament with another impressive performance against the Tunisians.

SOLOMON AGBALAKA 7/10

The left-back was full of running and defended well too.

ONUCHE OGBELU 7/10

Good performance from the defensive midfielder. He will do well to work on his passes though.

CALEB OCHEDICHUKWU 7/10

Handed his first start of the competition and churned out an impressive performance

SAMSON LAWAL 8/10

The petite midfileder bagged…