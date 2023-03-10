Dare: ‘Bronze Better Than Nothing’

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has commended the country’s under-20 national football team, the Flying Eagles, for their Third-place finish at the 2023 CAF U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

Nigeria defeated Tunisia 4-0 on Friday to clinch the bronze medal, setting a record of finishing on the podium in the competition a record 13 times.

Describing the bronze medal as better than nothing, the Minister charged the team to put to good use the lessons learnt at the tournament as they prepare for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia in May.

“We were disappointed we couldn’t play in the final or win this competition as we planned to, but this convincing victory over Tunisia today (Friday) has redeemed some of the pain we felt last Monday after the Gambia game. A bronze medal is better than nothing,” Dare said.

“Now we have to also focus on doing a lot…