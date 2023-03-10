Fernandes Should Have Been Sent Off Against Real Betis

Former England midfielder, Paul Scholes believes Bruno Fernandes was only fortunate to avoid a red card after a challenge on Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Recall that Manchesster United bounced back from their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool in the weekend to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 tie at Old Trafford.

Fernandes had chased down a ball which the Real Betis goalkeeper got to first and cleared, but the midfielder lunged and caught him late, high on his shin.

Scholes saw the challenge as a stupid one with the team in control of the game and risks not worth taking.

Scholes, who had earlier praised the player’s performance, said on BT Sport: “There was one slight incident that was out of character a little bit and he possibly got away with it.

“He does go over the top, but it was the side of his boot that caught him, not his studs. But it was a stupid thing to do because the game was comfortable and he got slightly lucky.

“It was…