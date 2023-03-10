Flying Eagles Target Bronze Against Tunisia

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will look to secure third position when they take on Tunisia in their third-place encounter at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday (today).

A lone goal defeat to The Gambias’ Young Scorpions in the tournament’s second semi-final in Cairo on Monday condemned the Flying Eagles to the classification match, in which they come up against Tunisia, who crumbled 3-0 to the sterling Senegalese in the first semi-final in Cairo the same day.

Friday’s clash at the Cairo International Stadium will kick off at 4pm Egypt time (3pm Nigeria time).

Read Also: Conference League: Chukwueze Bags 11th Assists Of Season In Villarreal’s 1-1 Draw At Anderlecht

Isah Ladan Bosso’s wards resumed training on Wednesday evening at the 30 June Stadium training pitch in preparations for the tie against the Tunisians. The training session lasted for 90 minutes with Bosso and his assistants in charge.

It was the first training session of the Flying Eagles since the…