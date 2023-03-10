Lewandowski: I Want To Be A Team Leader, Not Goal Scorer

Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski, has expressed his readiness to be a leader and not just a goal scorer in the team.

The Pole is only in his first season with Barca, but is a locker room leader.

Lewandowski said: “I try to help my team-mates. Not only with goals, but also with my mentality and behaviour. I like to give my point of view on the games. I think it can help, especially the youngsters.

“Barça have young players with great potential. With them, the future of the club is assured. It’s important that there is a balance in a team between young players and older players and we have that.”

Of his own future, he also said: “I don’t think about how many years I will be at Barça. I still think I can play a few more years at a high level, but I don’t know how many. I’m sure it won’t be one or two. It will be more. I hope I can stay here for many years. Now I understand the meaning of Més que un Club

