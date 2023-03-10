Nigerian Forward, Saka, Rashford Make Europa League Team Of The Week

Nigeria and Union Saint-Gilloise forward Victor Boniface has been included in the Europa League Team of the Week.

Football facts and statistics website, whoscored.com, published the Team of the Week on their Twitter handle.

Boniface scored two goals as Union Saint-Gilloise held Union Berlin to a 3-3 draw away, in the Europa League first-leg round 16 tie on Thursday.

He now has five goals from seven appearances in the Europa League this season for the Belgian club.

Manchester United trio Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst were included in the list.

United bounced back from their 7-0 loss to Liverpool with a convincing 4-1 win against Real Betis.

Also on the list is Arsenal star forward Bukayo Saka, who helped the Gunners draw 2-2 away to Sporting Lisbon.

