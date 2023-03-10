PSG Coach Blames Injuries For Champions League Exit To Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain head coach, Christophe Galtier, has attributed the French club’s exit from this season’s UEFA Champions League to injuries.

A 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the second-leg round of 16 clash at the Allianz Arena ended PSG’s quest for a first-ever Champions League title.

The Bundesliga champions won the first-leg 1-0 courtesy a second half strike by former PSG player Kingsley Coman.

PSG were without Brazil star forward Neymar who has been ruled out for the remainder of this season due to his nagging ankle injury.

Marquinhos suffered a ribs ailment during PSG’s home win over Nantes, but manager Galtier still penciled him in to start against Bayern Munich.

And speaking to Canal+ after the match, Galtier noted that the one major difference between PSG and Bayern Munich on Wednesday was his team’s injury woes.

“The availability of the workforce, we have many important absentees in the first and second leg,” Galtier said. “We had to change two…