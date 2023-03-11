2023 Adeola Oluwatoyin Ajayi Basketball Camp To Kickoff In April

The Initiator of AOA BASKETBALL CAMP, Adeola Oluwatoyin Ajayi has revealed that his team has intensified preparation for this year’s edition dunking off in Ota, Ogun state, from April 19 – 22.

Ajayi disclosed that the Basketball court to be used would be patched,- repaint the court and line it up.

Then the school three hall that has been abandoned since over ten years shall be renovated.



Over 200 shoes and all the items needed for the camp are being shipped including the jerseys that are being worked on right now.

The court would be painted three days before the camp to ensure clean and nice court for the event.

The four foreign coaches coming to help out with the camp exercise are still expecting their VISA for entry.

During the exercise, the organizers and participants shall pay a visit to the orphanage home.



Entrepreneurs to come and share their experiences with the kids as the plan is to have 1 speaker a day for the span of 3 days.

On the last day, there would be a…