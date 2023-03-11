2023 U-20 AFCON: Sunday Scoops MOTM Award After Flying Eagles’ Win Against Tunisia

Flying Eagles winger Jude Sunday claimed the Man of the Match award following the side’s emphatic win against Tunisia at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Ladan Bosso’s side thrashed the Young Carthage Eagles 4-0 to win bronze medal at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Sunday, who was handed his first of the competition by Bosso scored twice in the win.

Read Also:2023 AFCONQ: Guinea Bissau Coach Unveils Squad For Super Eagles Double Header

The 19-year-old dribbled past three defenders to score the Flying Eagles third goal on 49 minutes.

He then scored the fourth with a rasping shot from the inside box a minute from time.

Ibrahim Mohammed and Ahmed Abdullahi were also on target for the Flying Eagles in the game.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.