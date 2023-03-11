Champions League Matches Preview: 1xBet Highlights 14-15 Mar

The global betting company 1xBet evaluates the participants’ chances in the 1/8 finals return matches.

March 14, Porto – Inter (0-1 after the first leg)

Inter defeated Porto in front of UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. The match was not as spectacular as the others, but it was still quite decent. The game had it all: Barella’s emotions, Darmian’s screams, Otavio’s sarcastic smile after the sending-off and the incredible game of Inter’s keeper Andre Onana. The Cameroonian became a real hero: he saved Evanilson’s shot and reacted to Taremi’s finishing – it’s a pity that after these exploits, the judges recorded offside.

A few months ago, Onana fell out with Cameroon’s national coach Rigobert Song (he didn’t like that the manager asked him to play more long passes), but he is doing great at the club. In 2023, the goalkeeper played 11 games (he did not concede in 7), won the Italian Super Cup, and is fighting for the TOP-4 place in Serie A. And although…