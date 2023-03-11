Chelsea Must keep Improving This Season -Koulibaly

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly says that the Blues must keep improving their performances this season, as they take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

Following a string of unimpressive results Chelsea have had back-to-back wins against Leeds United (1-0) in the Premier League and Borussia Dortmund (2-0) in the Champions League.

In an interview with Chelsea’s official website, Koulibaly relished the Champions League win over Dortmund and urged his teammates to remain focus as they face Leicester City.

“It was really difficult to win on Wednesday, and we won it with a good feeling,” Koulibaly said

“It was very important for everybody: for the supporters, for the players, for the coach, for the club. We have to concentrate on the next match and think about the Champions League in one month. We have to think about Leicester.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground, keep on working and keep trying to change the story of…