Iheanacho Subbed Off, Ndidi Benched As Chelsea Inflict Fifth Straight Defeat On Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho was in action while Wilfred Ndidi was benched as 10-man Leicester City lost 3-1 to a resurgent Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League at the King Power stadium.

The defeat means Leicester have now lost their last five games in all competitions.

For Chelsea it is a third win on the bounce which eases the pressure on Graham Potter.

Iheanacho, who has failed to score in Leicester’s last four Premier League game, was replaced by Jamie Vardy on 76 minutes.

Leicester drop to 16th place on 24 points while Chelsea are in 10th on 37 points.

Ben Chilwell gave Chelsea the lead on 11 minutes before Patson Daka equalised for Leicester on 39 minutes.

Kai Havertz put Chelsea 2-1 ahead six minutes into first half stoppage time while Mateo Kovacic added the third on 78 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Leicester following Wout Faes’ sending off in the 87th minute.

At Goodison Park, Alex Iwobi was in action before going off in the 90th minute as Everton beat…