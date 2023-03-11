Klopp Surprised Over Firmino’s Decision To Leave Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he was “surprised” by Roberto Firmino’s decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season, BBC Sport reports.

Firmino will end an eight-year stay at Anfield when his contract expires in June.

The 31-year-old had been in talks over a new contract but has chosen to leave.

And speaking on Friday, Klopp said: “Surprised? Yes, a little bit – it could go two ways and it went one. And I respect that a lot.

“But it’s completely normal in this kind of long relationship that we have and Bobby has with the club.”

Firmino scored seven goals in 13 Premier League games prior to the break for the World Cup but suffered a calf injury that kept him out for two months following the domestic restart.

He returned in February’s derby win over Everton but has been limited to five substitute appearances with January signing Cody Gakpo preferred up front alongside Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah

However, he came off the bench to score…