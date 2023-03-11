Kompany Distances Self From Man City Managerial Job

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has distanced himself from replacing Pep Guardiola as manager at Man City.

Kompany is solely focused on promotion with Championship leaders Burnley, but said he “will see” about managing former club Manchester City as his managerial skills improve.

“I think City should always have the best manager in the world, and that is not me,” the former Belgian international said to the BBC’s The Football News Show.

“The focus is just on Burnley getting better and we will see. Maybe it only gets shown how far I am from being that guy, but eventually I just work as hard as I can to just get better every single time.”

Kompany was full of praise for his former manager, who oversaw a large chunk of the player’s 360 appearances for City, calling him ‘the best manager in the world’.

“I hope he stays for another 10 years.

“If not, they should have the best manager in the world after Pep. From my side, I am way down the ranking so there…